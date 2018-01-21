AAP MLAs disqualification case: Ajay Maken says BJP, EC helped Arvind Kejriwal; see how

In a startling revelation, Ajay Maken of the Congress party has said that there was an over 3 weeks’ delay in the disqualification of 20 MLA’s of Aam Aadmi Party. (Image: ANI)

AAP MLAs disqualification case: In a startling revelation, Ajay Maken of the Congress party has said that there was an over 3 weeks’ delay in the disqualification of 20 MLA’s of Aam Aadmi Party. He said that AAP has been helped by BJP & EC by delaying the decision for over 3 weeks! If the decision would have come before 22nd Dec, these 20 MLAs would have been disqualified and couldn’t have voted for Rajya Sabha elections. Earlier, the Election Commission on Friday had sent a recommendation to the president for the disqualification of 20 AAP MLA’s for allegedly holding the office of profit. However, in its response, AAP had accused Election Commission of working for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his first reaction, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted that ‘In the end, the truth shall prevail.’ AAP legislators had also moved Delhi High Court, but faced disappointment as they did not get any interim relief. Today, even President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the Election Commission’s recommendation to disqualify the 20 MLA’s.

The disqualification of 20 MLA’s has put the party under pressure as their 20 seats have fallen vacant. Commenting on the EC’s recommendation, social activist Anna Hazare had said, “We parted our ways the day Arvind Kejriwal formed Aam Aadmi Party. We are not in contact anymore. I had told him not to form a party. The nation can’t be served by forming a party, had that been the case, the scenario would have been different in 70 years of independence.However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had come out in open support of AAP by sharply criticising the EC’s recommendation. While extending her support, in her tweet, Mamata said that the poll body cannot be used for political vendetta. “A Constitutional body cannot be used for political vendetta. The 20 AAP MLAs were not even given a hearing by the Hon EC. Most unfortunate. This goes against the principles of natural justice.At this hour we are strong with @arvindkejriwal and his team,” she tweeted.

However, Deputy CM Sisodia has said that AAP will also go to court on the matter. “We hope to get justice in court and the case will not stand. Even if justice was denied us in the court, we will go to the people’s court which is the biggest court, ” he said. The recommendation by EC and further acceptance by the President has sent shock waves to the party, whose vacant seat can set the stage for a mini-election.