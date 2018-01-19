What is expected to happen now after EC recommends disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs

So, what is expected to happen next? (PTI photo)

All hell broke loose after the news was reported that the Election Commission is learnt to have recommended to the President the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit. In its opinion sent to President Ram Nath Kovind, the Election Commission said by being parliamentary secretaries, they held office of profit and were liable to be disqualified as MLAs of the Delhi Assembly.

So, what is expected to happen next after EC’s recommendation of disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs:-

– The President is bound to go by the recommendation of the Election Commission.

– In cases where petitions are made seeking disqualification of lawmakers, the President sends a reference to the EC which decides on the case by sending back its opinion.

– In the present case, the petition was made to disqualify 21 MLAs, but one had resigned a few months back.

However, there is no official word from the Commission. When contacted, Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti said since the matter is sub judice, he would not offer any comment on the issue.

Reacting to the matter, an angry AAP claimed that the Election Commission has never touched this low, after the poll panel recommended disqualification of party’s 20 MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit.

On the other hand, lauding the Election Commission’s reported recommendation to the president for disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit, Delhi BJP said it is a moral defeat for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and he should resign. Regretting that the EC allowed undue adjournments of hearings of AAP MLAs, which “dearly cost” the people, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the party unit stands prepared for elections any moment. “We welcome the EC decision disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs. Arvind Kejriwal should take responsibility for moral defeat and resign,” he said.