AAP MLA disqualification row: Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP, here’s what he said

Attacking Cenre, Kejriwal said he was targeted through CBI, adding, that Centre could only find “one corrupt man in the country”.

Reacting to the Office of Profit row, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed cases against 20 disqualified AAP MLAs as false and fabricated. Attacking Centre, Kejriwal said he was even targeted through CBI, adding that Centre could only find “one corrupt man in the country”. “Humare 20 MLAs pe jhoote case kar diye, mere upar CBI ki raid kara di aur tab bhi inko kuch nahi mila. Inko poore desh mein Kejriwal hi corrupt mila, baaki sab imaandaar hain. Jab kuch nahi hua toh inhone humare 20 MLAs ko disqualify kar diya,(They filed false cases on our 20 MLA, carried out CBI raids on me. Kejriwal was the only corrupt person they found in this country),” Kejriwal said in his speech in Najafgarh. Referring to his party’s massive 2015 victory, AAP chief added that he was handed over such a victory because God knew that 20 MLAs of the 67 would be disqualified in future.

Earlier, AAP described President Ram Nath Kovind’s order disqualifying 20 of its MLAs for holding offices of profit as “unconstitutional” and “dangerous for democracy”. The president accepted the Election Commission’s recommendation to disqualify the 20 AAP MLAs. Madanlal, one of the 20 disqualified MLAs, said that all hopes hinge upon the judiciary and the party is may get some relief tomorrow. Reacting to the development, senior AAP leader Ashutosh said, “President’s order to disqualify AAP MLAs is unconstitutional and dangerous for democracy.”

Watch | Here’s the speech by Arvind Kejriwal

Alka Lamba, another disqualified MLA, said the decision was “painful” and the president should have heard them out before arriving at any conclusion. The AAP MLAs had also sought time from the president. The 20 AAP MLAs were appointed parliamentary secretaries and their appointment was described as them holding offices of profit by a petitioner. The AAP has also approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on EC’s recommendation. The court has listed the case for a hearing on Monday. “We are expecting relief from the court. Our petition is coming up for hearing tomorrow,” Madanlal, who represented the Kasturba Nagar constituency, said.