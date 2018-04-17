  3. Delhi government cancels appointment of nine advisors on Ministry of Home Affairs’ recommendation

The Delhi government today cancelled the appointment of nine advisors, including the one to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoida, after the Union Home Ministry said that these posts were "not sanctioned".

“No prior approval of the central government has been taken for creation of said posts on which these persons have been appointed on co-terminus basis,” the order stated. Among the nine advisors whose appointment has been cancelled are Amardeep Tiwari (media advisor to law minister), Arunodya Prakash (media advisor to deputy chief minister), Raghav Chadha (advisor to finance minister), Atishi Marlena (media advisor to deputy chief minister).

