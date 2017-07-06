AAP leader Satyendra Jain case: Delhi High Court asks Income-Tax Department to respond to plea in Benami row

Delhi High Court has sought a reply from the Income-Tax department on Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain’s plea. (Source: IE)

The Delhi High Court has sought a reply from the Income-Tax department on Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain’s plea. The High Court had previously said that there was nothing wrong with the I-T department’s order to provisionally attach assets linked to Jain under the new Benami law. The Delhi health minister is accused of laundering Rs 4.63 crore through Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited even though he was a public servant at the time of the incident in 2015-16. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had initiated a Preliminary Enquiry (PE). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has meanwhile defended the Delhi Health Minister and called the CBI raids on the minister political vendetta, as reported by the Indian Express.

An AAP leader told the Indian Express that the BJP is trying to put pressure on them through the CBI, the AAP leader said, ”In both cases related to either Sisodia or Join the central probe agency has only asked questions in a preliminary probe. CBI has not conducted any raids as there is no criminality in either of the two cases against our ministers”. The leader added that there is a lot of drama around the raids as the BJP is propagating a narrative around AAP.

AAP maintains that the cases against their leaders are fake and that there is no factual basis for these cases. The party thinks that theses cases have been filed in an attempt to destabilize the Delhi government. Party insiders have told the Indian Express that these political considerations are hurting the image of the party.