AAP leader Manish Sisodia office gave wrong facts about Class 12, JEE-Mains results: Education department

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia looks to have landed into yet another controversy. It is being reported that his office submitted a script to celebrate the Class 12 and JEE-Mains results of government school students to the education department but it lacked factual details. As per a report by Indian Express, soon after the Class 12 and JEE-Mains results were declared, the Delhi government prepared a radio advertisement script to celebrate the record-breaking performance by Delhi government school students. The script, however, was finally passed with several cuts.

Sources told Indian Express that Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, wanted the advertisement to highlight how results of those studying in government schools were far better than those studying in private schools. The script that was drafted initially also pointed out how a ‘record-breaking’ number of government school students had cleared the JEE-Mains this year.

The report further stated that the original script had pointers such as ‘kayee zyada acche’ results of government schools as compared to private schools and 372 students clearing JEE-Mains as a ‘record’. However, the final script had none of these words.

“In line number 06 (kayee) to be deleted. As the result of Class 12 has hovered around 88% for more than last five years although the same period the result of private schools has decreased. Further, the difference in board result of Class 12 between government school and private schools is only 4%,” stated the Education department citing reasons behind removing these words.

The Education department also stated in writing that it does not suggest media plan and that the DIP should take a decision on it. “The Directorate of Information & Publicity (DIP) has requested the Education department to suggest a media plan for campaign keeping in view the target audience… It is submitted that in past few years Education department, as per records available, has never publicised any message on TV channels. therefore, we cannot suggest any media plan neither do we have any rates for the same…” stated the Education department.

When contacted, the DIP said that advertisements can be aired in Delhi-specific channels as the target audience is in Delhi.