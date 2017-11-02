AAP leader Kumar Vishwas taunts Arvind Kejriwal, says thought only BJP, Congress were scared of me

AAP leader Kumar Vishwas (PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) conducted its sixth annual meeting at Alipur on Thursday. Notably, party leader Kumar Vishwas was not allowed to speak during the meeting. While talking to reporters Kumar Vishwas expressed anger at not being allowed to talk and said,”I thought only BJP and Congress were scared of me.” This year, for the first time since its inception in November 2012, founder-member Vishwas claimed that his name was not on the list of speakers. Another talking point of the meet was a confrontation between AAP Convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Vishwas. Vishwas has been at odds with the party ever since he questioned the leadership over a string of defeats, especially after poor performance in Punjab and Goa, the Rajouri Garden by-poll and the drubbing in the civic body election. AAP’s Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, considered close to Kejriwal, had then accused Vishwas of being an “agent of the RSS”. Vishwas had taken strong offence to the remark and sought action against Khan.

The meeting was focussed on the party’s upcoming plans in different states, with a special focus on Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Significantly, the NC, which has over 350 members, elects the party’s highest executive decision-making body, the National Executive (NE), which in turn elects the highest political decision-making body, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC). Last year, during the NC meeting in April, members were elected into the NE from Punjab – a state that the party was looking to focus on with elections around the corner.

Notably, it was in this meeting in 2015 that Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were removed from AAP’s national executive. The duo were expelled for “anti-party activities” after they questioned Kejriwal’s style of working. The expelled leaders had then alleged that they were heckled and booed at the national council meeting.