AAP leader Kumar Vishwas sparks row with comment on Kapil Sharma Show; woman files complaint

A case has been filed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas for making a misogynistic comment against women. The case against the AAP leader has been filed by a woman who is a resident of Dabri area of New Delhi. The AAP leader made the comment at the Kapil Sharma Show. During the show, Vishwas had said, ”During elections ministers have to go house to house seeking votes. You even have to visit the house of the person with whose wife you are having an affair and ask him to vote for you. You have taken his thing and now you are asking for votes”. The complainant took offense and filed a complaint, according to a Jansatta report.

According to the police complaint, the woman’s daughter asked her if women are considered a thing after they get married and if women are an object which can be taken. The woman in her complaint added that she switched off her TV after her daughter posed the question. The woman added that she could not sleep the whole night as she kept thinking about the statement, according to the report.

The woman said that on one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about educating daughters and on the other hand there are politicians who think like Kumar Vishwas and objectify women, Jansatta reported.

Kumar Vishwas had in January 2014 stoked a controversy when he made another misogynistic comment about the complexion of nurses from Kerala. Vishwas