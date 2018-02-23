AAP government yet to prepare Delhi budget, says Congress

The Congress leader also claimed that he has specific information that not even a single meeting of the Finance Ministry and the Planning Department of the Delhi government has been called over the budget.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, the Congress on Friday said it has failed to carry out any development work in the national capital and alleged that the “government has not even prepared the budget yet”.”Arvind Kejriwal government has failed to do any development in Delhi in their three years’ rule,” Delhi Congress leader and former Minister Arvinder Singh Lovely told the media here. He said the month of February is about to end but there is not even a whisper about the budget, “neither has any dialogue taken place with regard to the annual budget”. Lovely said although in their statements, the AAP leaders claim that they have directed the departments or ministries concerned to prepare an outline of the budget, “the truth is that the budget is not being prepared by any department now” and added that the Finance Ministry, the Planning Department and the Chief Minister himself will prepare the budget.

The Congress leader also claimed that he has specific information that not even a single meeting of the Finance Ministry and the Planning Department of the Delhi government has been called over the budget. “It seems now that the deadline for the present budget 2017-18 will expire on February 28 and the new budget will not be presented,” he said, adding that the Kejriwal government has also failed to prepare a revised estimate for the financial year 2017-18.