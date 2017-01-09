AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at Amarinder Singh for making ‘false’ promises in Punjab manifesto

Arvind Kejriwal today took to social media platform Twitter to critise Congress after it unveiled its Punjab manifesto today for the upcoming Assembly Elections. (Source: Reuters)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today took to social media platform Twitter to critise Congress after it unveiled its Punjab manifesto today for the upcoming Assembly Elections. Kejriwal in his tweet said that Congress has released Punjab manifesto in Delhi and has claimed that all Congress leaders are campaigning in Delhi for tickets rather than focussing their attention on teh people of Punjab. He also taunted it by posting a message saying ‘Delhi is running Punjab Congress’.

Cong releases punjab manifesto in Del. All punjab cong leaders camping in Del for tkts. Del running punjab cong. #PunjabPunjabiyanDa — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 9, 2017

Kejriwal sent out a series of tweets attacking Congress on various aspects related to the polls. In his succeeding tweets he took a dig at Congress Punjab President and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh asking him whether Congress implemented any promise made in Punjab menifesto or in any other Congress-ruled state. He called the promises such as farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance etc. to be a ‘false promise’.

Has Cong implemented, any promise made in punjab manifesto, in any other cong ruled state? Farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance etc(1/2) — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 9, 2017

Further the AAP Chief tweeted, “Congress High Command made Punjab manifesto. Why doesn’t Cong get these promises implemented in other Cong ruled states?” (sic)

Congress High Command made Punjab manifesto. Why doesn’t Cong get these promises implemented in other Cong ruled states? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 9, 2017

Kejriwal while addressing a public meeting in Mapusa, Goa yesterday claimed that his ‘honest’ party does not have money to fight the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab and Goa. “We don’t have a single penny to contest Punjab and Goa polls. Our bank account is empty,” The Indian Express quoted him saying.

You might also want to see this:

Delhi CM last week tweeted to Singh, making it clear that he would not contest the upcoming polls. In a face-off between the duo on Twitter that ensued after Amarinder dared Kejriwal to contest against him, the latter tweeted: “I m not fighting punjab elex. So, ur challenge hollow. We r fighting Badals/Majithia, who sunk Punjab in drugs. N u r fighting us, not them?” (sic)