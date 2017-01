Punjab AAP convener Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi said Darbari Lal will replace Rajinder Kumar as candidate from Amritsar (Central) seat. (PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party today replaced its candidate from Amritsar (Central) Assembly seat.

AAP, which is eyeing to wrest power in Punjab, has declared candidates on 110 Assembly seats out of total 117.

The party is contesting the February 4 polls in alliance with Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), which is contesting on seven seats.