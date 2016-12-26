AAP changed donors’ names in list of donors: Report

The parties also accepted an ‘inadvertent error’ in its reply, the report said. (Source: PTI)

The donors list submitted by Aam Aadmi Party to the Election Commission and tax authorities varies from the one it had uploaded on its website, Times Now reported on Monday citing Income Tax department documents. The report said that AAP was issued a show cause notice by the Income Tax department. As per the report, the list was removed by the party within 24 hours from its website and reply was filed with the agencies. The party also accepted an ‘inadvertent error’ in its reply, the report said. Speaking on the issue, Swaraj Abhiyan founder Yogendra Yadav said: “Rs. 16 crore doesn’t look like an inadvertent error, it looks like much more than that.”

Earlier, Yadav had also pointed out that why AAP’s donor list was offline since June 2016. Former AAP member had also questioned why the party submitted two different lists – one to the EC and another one to tax authorities.

The charges pose questions on the credibility of AAP as the party has always made claims about transparency in political funding. As per the report, the I-T Department, till date, has issued three reminders and three summons to the party in connection to this issue. The channel said that it is in possession of the entire series of notices sent to the Aam Aadmi Party from the Income Tax Department.

Earlier, Anna Hazare, who is considered as a father figure for AAP had also pointed-out that donors records have gone off the party website since June 2016. On Hazare’s questioning, AAP’s national treasurer Raghav Chadha claimed that social worker was being misled by Congress leaders. He also said that BJP is using state agencies to threaten its donors.