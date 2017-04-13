AAP, BJP in ‘poster wars’, have nothing concrete for Purvanchalis: JD(U)

Accusing both the BJP and the AAP of engaging in poster wars, the JD(U) today asked them to spell out their vision for the Purvanchalis in Delhi instead of trying to “impress” the community with campaigns. The party said this days after its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a roadshow and two back-to- back rallies last Saturday and Sunday here, canvassing for JD (U) candidates in MCD polls, scheduled to be held on April 23. “Seeking to impress the people of Purvanchal, both parties (BJP and AAP) have started their election campaigns from several areas which are densely populated by Purvanchalis. But neither of them have anything concrete to offer to them,” JD(U)’s national general secretary Sanjay Jha said.

“Rather than talking on the plans for betterment of the people, both the parties are more focused and engaged in poster wars among themselves,” he claimed.

To “lure” people to vote for them in the MCD elections, the BJP and the AAP are coming up with “new promises every day” to impress the people of Delhi, the JD(U) claimed. “While the AAP is claiming to waive house tax and disburse salaries of municipal workers on time, the BJP is nowhere behind. It has promised to eradicate corruption from Delhi which is indeed a big promise,” Jha said.

“But within these big and hollow promises, the focus has shifted away from the issues faced by Purvanchalis. The JD(U) is concerned about the blatant neglect of issues faced by these groups, a formidable force in the social, cultural, economic and political lives of Delhi,” said Jha who is also the party’s Delhi in-charge.

Purvanchalis, those people hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh settled in Delhi, are considered a major vote bank by all parties. A sizeable chunk of this community is settled in jhuggi-jhopris and unauthorised colonies. “Instead of keeping people under illusion, both parties should spell out their vision for the Purvanchalis, who have voted for them with a lot of faith in the past and have been betrayed,” he said. “Development can not be achieved simply by sloganeering and highlighting things on posters,” Jha said.

Delhi State Election Commission yesterday asked the AAP to file its reply within two days over a complaint of putting up a “distorted” picture of BJP leader Vijender Gupta on its election posters across the city.