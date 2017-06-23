AAP attacks BJP for not fulfilling pre-poll promises

Pandey also asked Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari whether he had sought funds from the Central government to pay the salaries of municipal workers.(PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party today slammed the BJP for “not fulfilling promises” they made before municipal corporation elections including cleaning Delhi and paying off due salaries of civic bodies’ employees. The issue of sanitation has been the matter of a slanging match between the civic bodies and the AAP. The MCD has in turn been accusing the party of “politicising” civic issues instead of solving them. AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey said even the Delhi High Court had expressed displeasure over the corporations’ failing to ensure proper garbage disposal in the national capital.

“In the lead-up to the MCD polls, the BJP had promised to clean up the city in 120 days if it is elected. It has been 60 days since they were elected. Has even half of the national capital been cleaned?” he questioned. Pandey also asked Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari whether he had sought funds from the Central government to pay the salaries of municipal workers.

Before the polls, the BJP had promised that they would go all out to get funds from the Central government to clear dues of the municipal workers, he said. “When are they going to do this since the workers are still waiting their dues to be cleared,” Pandey added.