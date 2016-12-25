AAP announces three more candidates for Punjab polls

Releasing the list of nominees, AAP state convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich said, “After getting feedback from volunteers the party has selected honest and hardworking candidates.” (PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party today announced three more candidates for next year’s Punjab Assembly elections, taking the total number of nominees to 105.

From Maureen seat, Jagdev Singh Kamalu has been given party ticket, while Sanjeev Gautam has been fielded from Anandpur Sahib seat. Jagseer Singh has been nominated for Bucho Mandi assembly constituency.

Releasing the list of nominees, AAP state convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich said, “After getting feedback from volunteers the party has selected honest and hardworking candidates.”

Meanwhile, the Bains brothers-led Lok Insaf Party, which has entered into an alliance with AAP, also announced four candidates.

The party fielded Simarjit Bains from Atam Nagar, while his brother, Balwinder Bains, has been nominated from Ludhiana South assembly constituency. Both of them had won in 2012 assembly polls from these seats.

Jaswant Singh and Randhir Singh have been fielded from Amargarh and Ludhiana North seats respectively.

The party, which will contest in five seats, will announce another candidate from Ludhiana Central later, a party source said.