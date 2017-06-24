AAP and SAD playing fixed match, says Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar told media here that both the parties “played a fixed match before the polls and are doing it again in the state assembly”. (IANS)

The ruling Congress in Punjab on Saturday alleged that the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) were playing a “fixed match” in the state assembly. Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar told media here that both the parties “played a fixed match before the polls and are doing it again in the state assembly”. Jakhar lashed out at the opposition parties for making a mockery of the democratic institution of the state assembly and demanded an unconditional apology for undermining the sanctity of the House and the speaker. “They have reduced the assembly to a battleground due to their inter and intra party power struggles,” he said. The Punjab assembly had witnessed a commotion on Thursday (June 22) as marshals were ordered to take away protesting AAP legislators. The AAP alleged that turbans of two of its Sikh legislators were tossed and two other legislators were injured in the incident. Jakhar warned the Akali Dal leaders not to disturb the assembly by protesting inside.

He said the Akalis “looted the state and its people for 10 years” and now it’s time for action. “They won’t have to wait for long as the Amarinder Singh government is going systematically about initiating inquiries and action against the various mafias that mushroomed during the Akali regime,” Jakhar said, adding that the Congress government will not be vindictive but no mafia would be spared.

He said historic decisions by the Congress government like abolition of truck unions and transparency introduced into mining auctions showed its commitment. Jakhar said the “inexperienced” AAP leadership was playing to the gallery in the assembly in a clear attempt of one-upmanship and both parties were trying to manipulate issues by resorting to antics in the assembly. The Congress came to power in Punjab in March this year.