AAP and BJP workers clash ahead of Arvind Kejriwal’s rally in Ranchi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP workers got into fist-fights at Hamru Chowk in Ranchi. BJP party workers were later seen protesting against Kejriwal and even burnt his effigy. (Source: PTI)

As soon as Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal reached Ranchi to address his first ever rally in the city against Centre’s demonetisation move, some of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP workers got into fist-fights at Hamru Chowk in Ranchi. BJP party workers were later seen protesting against Kejriwal and even burnt his effigy.

The clash between the two parties led to a woman police officer getting injured. When the situation went out of control, local police had to intervene and later they used force to disperse the crowds, city Superintendent of Police indicated.

As per AAP spokesperson from Jharkhand, Kejriwal will address the rally at Hamru Maidan to expose the truth behind demonetisation, which he said is a scam worth Rs 8 lakh crore, with valid documents. Kejriwal is also likely to target the current chief minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das and his BJP-led NDA coalition government for making false announcements on declaring several blocks of the state as cashless since demonetisation.

You might also want to see this:

AAP Chief will be accompanied by Rohtas Nagar MLA Sarita Singh and MLA from Kundli, Manoj Singh during his public rally that is scheduled to happen later today.

Kejriwal has been vocal against Centre’s demonetisation move since the day it was announced and has made various allegations on both government and the Prime Minister in the recent past. He also believes that it’s the impact of government’s demonetisation move that the nation’s economy has been affected. During his last rally in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh earlier this week, Kejriwal termed demonetisation as a scandal to wave off the debts of capitalists.