AAP accuses BJP of promoting private e-wallet company Paytm

AAP spokesperson Richa Pandey Mishra alleged that BJP was playing the role of a “sales team” for the e-wallet company that has a Chinese company as its “biggest investor”. (Reuters)

The Aam Aadmi Party today released videos purportedly showing e-wallet company Paytm being promoted at a slum cluster by Delhi BJP leaders, who however maintained that they were “explaining the functionings” of government app BHIM. AAP spokesperson Richa Pandey Mishra alleged that BJP was playing the role of a “sales team” for the e-wallet company that has a Chinese company as its “biggest investor”.

“Paytm is sponsoring BJP rallies and BJP leaders are in turn promoting the company. Has BJP turned into a sales team of Paytm? BJP must be aware that a Chinese company is the biggest investor in that company,” Mishra told a press conference.

She was referring to an event organised by the BJP in Rajinder Nagar constituency’s Inder Puri slum cluster, which was also attended by the party’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

“Our leaders were sharing the nitty-gritty of BHIM (Bharat Interface for Moneyapp) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is nothing wrong if Paytm had a presence as well as the company is well-recognised by the government. But it was not promoted by us,” Delhi BJP media in-charge Praveen Kapoor said.

At the presser, Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj also took a dig at Modi saying the scale of his rally in Lucknow did not reflect any impact of demonetisation, which has “crippled the lives of the masses”.

Another MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi hit out at Tiwari for “having proposed” that charity shows would be held for the development of unorganised colonies. “The BJP should rather get the files on unauthorised colonies passed which are stuck at the Centre,” he said.