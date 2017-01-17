Aamir Khan’s Dangal star Zaira Wasim trolling row: Venkaiah slams ‘pseudo liberals’

Zaira Wasim has shown the path,one should really feel proud and appreciate her, says Venkiah Naidu. (ANI)

‘Dangal’ actress Zaira Wasim, who found herself embroiled in a controversy after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, has found another support from another quarter today in Union Minister Venkia Naidu, who said today that the 16-year old from the state has shown the path and the country should really feel proud and appreciate her, instead of trying to be trying to be verbally violent.

While pointing out that the nation must stand unitedly by her side, Venkiah Naidu said that the talent must be encouraged and not muzzle under controversy. There is a sense of great achievement that children from the state are coming in the mainstream and are showcasing their talent, he added.

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s faction in the Samajwadi Party won the right of the cycle from the Election Commission, confirming his position as national president of party, Veniah Naidu took a dig at it saying that nobody would be able to save the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming state Assembly polls, as it is a natural alliance of people who are rejected and dejected.

Speaking to reporters, the minister also tried to quell the recent controversy over PM Narendra Modi’s photo appearing on the diary and the calendar of Khadi and Village Industries Corporation (KVIC) instead of Maharma Gandhi, and said that while some people are accusing the government of removing Gandhiji, from the KVIC calender, some people and parties have already moved away from the views of the father of the nation.