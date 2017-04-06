Aamir Khan refuses to release Dangal in Pakistan after being asked to remove national anthem, national flag from film

The movie was released in India last year and was widely appreciated.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has refused to release his latest film ‘Dangal’ in Pakistan without the national anthem and the national flag in it. As per the Hindustan Times report, the Pakistan Censor Board had demanded that the film be released in the country with certain cuts.

Last year, the Pakistani actors were banned from working in India following the Uri attack in which 19 Indian soldiers had lost their lives . The same was reciprocated by Pakistan, though the ban was lifted later. As per the report by the HT, some locals in Pakistan wanted the film to be released in their country, which was accepted by Aamir Khan as Bollywood movies are generally loved by the public in the neighbouring country.

The movie was released in India last year and was widely appreciated. It was based on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who had also trained her two daughters Geeta and Babita, who also carved their niche in the sport.

In the meantime, the United Nations has asked India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution though dialogues. Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Eri Kaneko has said that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) is probing the alleged ceasefire in the Line of Control.

Yesterday, there were also reports that the US wanted to mediate between India and Pakistan to sort out their differences which the government rejected. “It’s absolutely right that this administration is concerned about the relationship between India and Pakistan and very much wants to see how we de-escalate any sort of conflict going forward,” US envoy to UN Nikki Haley said while addressing a news conference in New York.