Aamir Khan on Bengaluru mass molestation: Sad incident, makes us feel ashamed

“Sad, makes us feel shame that sch things happen; both state & centre need to work on such issues,” he added.(ANI)

Calling Bengaluru mass molestation a sad incident, actor Aamir Khan has said that both state and centre need to work on such issues. The actor said that the incident makes him feel ashamed, and that law needs to be strengthened. “When law is strengthened & judiciary works fast that is when big changes will happen,” Aamir said. Aamir called for speedy trials in such cases, he said: “People who molest women think that nothing much will happen to them, when there will be speedy trials available, only then the fear of law will instill.”

#WATCH Aamir Khan reacts to women’s molestation on New Years in Bengaluru, says speedy trials of such cases important to instil fear of law pic.twitter.com/GzfG190ECB — ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017

“Sad, makes us feel shame that such things happen; both state & centre need to work on such issues,” he added.

Varun Dhawan, who has been very vocal about women’s rights, said, “Argggh how this angers me. Sir punish the criminals, not the victims. Women can wear what they want it’s their choice.” Farhan Akhtar’s tweet could make Azmi choke on his own words, as he wrote, “Women should not dress like westerners b’coz men dressed like westerners are molesters, says the man in the shirt. #oxy(deprived)morons.”

“I wish we had invited him for a special screening of #Pink or let me buy a ticket for him to see!” said Tapsee Pannu. In a shocking incident, a mob of over 100 men, attacked and molested women partying on Bengaluru’s MG Road on the eve of new year.