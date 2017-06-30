Aam Aadmi Party to hold nationwide Kisan Nyay Sammelan for farmers

The AAP will organise ‘Kisan Nyay Sammelan’ and signature campaigns in all states, AAP Punjab co-president Aman Arora said here.(Photo: PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party will launch a nationwide movement is support of farmers grappling with an “agrarian crisis” and the killing of cultivators in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district. The AAP will organise ‘Kisan Nyay Sammelan’ and signature campaigns in all states, AAP Punjab co-president Aman Arora said here. Citing reports and surveys, he said farmer suicides in the country are on the rise and their income has reduced. The BJP government at the Centre reneged on its promise to implement the Swaminathan Commission report, he alleged and demanded that farmers’ loans should be waived in all states.