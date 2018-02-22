Aam Aadmi Party Delhi crisis: BJP seeks Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over bureaucrat’s assault; AAP cries ‘dictatorship’; the story so far

Aam Aadmi Party Delhi crisis: BJP and AAP leaders stage protests

Aam Aadmi Party Delhi crisis: The crisis of governance in Delhi over the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by Aam Aadmi Party legislators today turned into a battle of agitations in the national capital. Two counter protests are taking place simultaneously in the national capital. While AAP members are protesting outside Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence, another protest by the BJP members is going on outside Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s house. Both over the same matter, which is now being called – ‘AAPvsBabus’, as per trends on the social media. While AAP members are demanding action on the alleged assault of their party leaders – Imran Hussain and Ashish Khetan — by the officials of the Delhi Secretariat; the BJP leaders, on the other hand, are condemning the alleged assault on the Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by the AAP leaders during a meeting at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Many staging protests have reportedly been detained by the police. AAP leader Alka Lamba, who is also among those being detained, told reporters that her party isn’t satisfied with just the police complaint and they want action to be taken on those who ‘heckled’ their leaders. She said, “Home Minister is a post for the country and not a party. The nation wants Rajnath Singh to take action. What we see here, is sheer dictatorship.” She also claimed that the whole episode is a big conspiracy against AAP hatched by the BJP. Meanwhile, the BJP members, sloganeering against the AAP leaders in front of Delhi Deputy CM’s house, are demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on moral grounds.

Here is what has transpired in the Delhi crisis so far:-

1. Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, on Tuesday, alleged that he was assaulted by two Aam Aadmi Party lawmakers (Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal) in presence of the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after being called for a meeting at midnight on Monday. In his complaint, he said that “the assault was premeditated and in conspiracy of all present… None of the persons present in the room made any effort to save me.”

2. Refuting the claims, the AAP leaders called the accusations a conspiracy by the BJP to defame them. Two AAP leaders — Imran Hussain and Ashish Khetan — alleged that they were attacked by officials at the Delhi Secretariat. The AAP leaders too, file a police complaint against the alleged incident.

3. A day after Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash alleged that he was beaten up by AAP leaders, the medical report confirmed that Prakash was a victim of physical assault, as per an ANI report. Cut marks and swelling on Prakash’s face were found during medical examination and it was confirmed that he was injured in a scuffle.

4. Soon after, AAP leader Sanjay Singh addressing a press conference, said, “Yes, an argument broke out. But, the statement that an assault took place is false.” Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea for judicial intervention.

5. AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested and sent to judicial custody on allegations of assault levelled by Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash. AAP cried that the men were picked for their minority status.