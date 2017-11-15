AAI wants Indore airport to operate 24 hours

Airport Director Aryama Sanyal said the total of 60 flights take off and land at the airport everyday. (IE)

The local Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport will join the club of select airports in the country that remain busy 24 hours if everything goes as per the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI’s) plan, a senior official said today. “Our priority is to improve facilities for passengers at fast pace and increase cargo transport from the Indore airport,” AAI Regional Executive Director (Western Region) Keshav Sharma told reporters. He said the AAI has a plan to keep the airport open 24 hours from April next year and in view of this it is improving the basic infrastructure and other facilities. He expressed confidence that the airport will join the club of the country’s 20 best airports in the next few years.

Sharma said they have sought 28 acres of land close to the airport for its expansion and hoped the agreement in this regard will be given the final shape this month. Airport Director Aryama Sanyal said the total of 60 flights take off and land at the airport everyday. Sanyal said the number of passengers is expected to touch the 20 lakh mark by the end of the current financial year. Located 8 km away from the city, the airport is currently the busiest one in Madhya Pradesh.