AAI plans to open second airports to tackle increased air traffic

Indian Airports have been facing one of the biggest hurdles in controlling the steady double-digit growth of air passenger traffic. To handle the unexpected growth in air traffic multiple airports in one city is the need of the hour as in spite of construction of new terminals, additional runways the airports are witnessing infrastructural constraints, says Indian Express.

Airports Authority of India (AAI)’s chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra has said that the designer is in talks with the Gujarat government for moving the Rajkot airport outside the city, and has also written to West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments for second airports in Kolkata and Chennai.

Data furnished by Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India suggests that domestic air traffic suggested a 16.43 per cent growth when airlines flew 9.5 million passengers compared with 8.2 million when compared to the same period last year. “We have to realise that the way aviation sector is growing in India, we need to have two airports in many cities. In fact, to address the capacity constraint issue, this is an area we are looking into. You see, most US big cities have two airports. For India also the time has come. This is another area that we are pursuing on behalf of the ministry,” Mohapatra said.

The Chairman further clarified that the Rajkot airport spread over 200 acres has reached its maximum limit and thus no further constructions can be developed. Instead of having growing demand for flights, airlines are finding unprofitable to increase fly schedules. Mohapatra said that AAI is currently in talks with the state government who has agreed to lease a 2,400 acres of land where the new airport will be developed, 18 km from the current airport. Similarly, the developer is also in talks with West Bengal and Tamil Nadu state government and has urged them to look for lands to build second airports.

Even KPMG’s partner and India head of aerospace and defence Amber Dubey, according to Indian Express has expressed the need for seconds airports in 30 Indian cities. “Given the huge challenges in land acquisition, the aviation ministry and states have to start as of yesterday,” he said.

Airports operated by private structure developers like in Delhi and Mumbai will soon witness second airports in the city. The second airport in the National Capital Region will come up in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, while Mumbai will see the newest airport coming up in Navi Mumbai region. The Jewar airport, a greenfield project, is expected to be located 72 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The demand forecast for 2020-2021 is 396 million whereas the current growth suggests the available capacity for Indian airports is pegged at 282 million per annum. Therefore, Airports Authority of India is planning to increase the capacity level of passengers by 154 million per annum in the next 4-5 years in which 56 million passengers will be accommodated in airports like Chennai, Srinagar, Pune, Dehradun, Lucknow, Mangalore, Jaipur, Goa, Agartala, Guwahati, Leh, Patna, Trichy, Vijaywada, Port Blair, Agartala, Calicut, Trivandrum and Jabalpur. The additional capacity will be adjusted in created joint-venture, private and state-government airports.