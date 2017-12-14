Aadhaar PAN link deadline: SC hearing starts today; check last date, procedure

Aadhaar PAN link deadline: Supreme Court today will start hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act and notifications linking it to various government schemes.

Aadhaar PAN link deadline: Supreme Court today will start hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act and notifications linking it to various government schemes. A five-judge Constitution Bench of the apex court will start hearing on Thursday. A day before the hearing, the Centre on Wednesday extended the deadline for users of a range of financial services, including account-holders in banks, to link their Aadhaar numbers with their Permanent Account Number (PAN) from December 31, 2017, to March 31, 2018.

“After considering various representations received in this regard and inputs received from banks, it has been decided to notify March 31, 2018, or six months from the date of commencement of account based relationship by the client, whichever is later, as the date of submission of the Aadhaar number, and Permanent Account Number or Form 60 by the clients to the reporting entity,” said the Finance Ministry in a statement.

The Ministry had scrapped the December 31 deadline through a Gazette notification issued on Tuesday. The new rule notified in the Gazette modified the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002 to replace the requirement of submitting “the Aadhaar number and Permanent Account Number by December 31, 2017” with a provision to “submit the Aadhaar number, and Permanent Account Number or Form No. 60, by such date as may be notified by the Central Government”.

The latest decision will cover banks, mutual funds, insurance companies, post office schemes and brokerage firms among other financial services entities. However, the deadline for linking mobile numbers to Aadhaar will remain February 6, 2018.

Form 60 is a declaration filed by those who do not have a PAN card but enter into a specific financial transaction.

Some petitioners in the top court have termed the linking of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) number with bank accounts and mobile numbers as “illegal and unconstitutional”. They have also objected to the CBSE’s alleged move to make Aadhaar card mandatory for students appearing for examinations, a contention denied by the Centre. One of the counsel representing the petitioners had earlier said that final hearing on the main Aadhaar matter was necessary as the government “cannot compel” citizens to link their Aadhaar with either bank accounts or cell phone numbers.