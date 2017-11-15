Aadhaar linking: Andhra Pradesh plans this to check malpractices in health sector

N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government in Andhra Pradesh is planning to link the unique identity number with doctors and pharmacies in an effort to root out quacks, self-medication, and over-the-counter sale of medicines. (PTI image)

N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government in Andhra Pradesh is planning to link the unique identity number with doctors and pharmacies in an effort to root out quacks, self-medication, and over-the-counter sale of medicines, according to Indian Express report. This came even as a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is set to hear a bunch of petitions challenging mandatory linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phone connections. The government will also create an online health record of citizens.

The state will also launch Comprehensive Drug Monitoring System (CDMS), an app that all registered doctors have to use to generate e-prescriptions mentioning the patient’s name, mobile or Aadhaar number, medicines advised, and the manufacturer’s name. When a doctor makes a digital signature on the app, the patient will receive a One Time Password on the cellphone, which he/she has to show at the pharmacy to buy medicines. When the pharmacist enters the OTP, he/she will see the prescription and sell those medicines.

According to Director, Drugs Control, M B R Prasad, CDMS will weed out unlicenced doctors as well as quacks. “Only doctors registered with the Medical Council of India’s AP chapter would be able to access the app and generate e-prescriptions. Only pharmacists registered with the Pharmacists’ Council would be able to access it.” According to officials, people without mobile phones have to show their Aadhaar card and the number would be fed into the CDMS by the pharmacy. The app will host details of 65,000 registered doctors and over 30,000 licensed pharmacies, they told IE.

The Haryana government will ALSO launch cashless medical facility on November 30, under which treatment costing up to Rs five lakh will be provided to its regular employees and pensioners, health minister Anil Vij said. The facility will cover cardiac, brain haemorrhage, coma, accidents, dialysis, CT scan, MRI and cardiac cath lab tests. Vij said in a statement the facility would be available at all 67 government hospitals, medical colleges and empanelled hospitals. In these hospitals, employees and pensioners would not have to pay medical bills of up to Rs five lakh, he said. These would be paid by the government. To avail the facility, all departments would have to issue Aadhaar-enabled identity cards and pension payment order numbers of pensioners to its employees.