Aadhaar linkage con costs wife of CA whopping Rs 1.6 lakh; what you must know

he man duped off Rs 1 lakh 59 thousand from the account of the lady in the name of linking her Aadaar Card with the bank account. (Image: PTI)

In a yet another forgery case, wife of a Chartered Accountant (CA) was duped by a conman who pretended to be a bank manager. The man duped the woman of Rs 1.59 lakh from the account of the lady in the name of linking her Aadaar Card with the bank account. As per Nai Duniya report, a case has been registered against the accused in the crime branch. The SSP – Crime said that the case has been registered after the complaint filed by Scheme-71 resident Payal Gangwal. Explaning the entire incident to the police, Payal said that on April 24, a person named Vivek Malhotra called her and told that he was the bank manager of the main branch of State Bank of India (SBI).

Payal further told police that Vivek stated that her bank account is not linked to Aadhaar Card and it was the last day to link the same. He also told Payal that in order to keep her savings account active, she must provide her Aadhaar Card details. Without asking anything, Payal gave him the Aadhaar Card details along with her debit card numbers. After checking the details, the accused told Payal that there was insufficient balance in her account, reported Nai Duniya

Further he said that as a second guarantor, she will have to give account details of some other bank account. Payal now gave the details of her Punjab National Bank (PNB) bank account. After a while, she received a One Time Password (OTP) on her phone, which Vivek smartly took from Payal. After this, she received an SMS debit alert of Rs 36,000 in two installments, the report added further. Later in the day, she received some more debit SMSs which the accused said will be credited back into the account. A total of Rs 1.59 lakh was deducted from Payal’s account within a day and the person is not reachable since then. According to police, it has found some evidence related to the case including the accused mobile and bank details.