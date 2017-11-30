Aadhaar is a major power, it will be big weapon against benami properties, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Aadhaar will now be used in cases involving benami properties. Modi described Aadhaar as a major “power” to bring about an “irreversible change” in the common man’s life. (Image: IE)

Top News How to deal with perils of plastic items? All you want to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Aadhaar will now be used in cases involving benami properties. Modi described Aadhaar as a major “power” to bring about an “irreversible change” in the common man’s life. He mentioned how Aadhaar is beneficial in every sector “by linking Aadhaar to Mobile and Jan Dhan, we have created such a system that could not have been imagined few years back.” While addressing a summit, he said that “in last three years, with the help of Aadhaar, crores of fake names have been removed from the system. Now it is going to be a big weapon against benami properties.” PM Modi also said that the country saw a “behavioural change” after demonetisation, which helped in converting to a “clean and healthy economy”.

“For the first time after Independence the corrupt people are scared of transacting in black money. They are scared of being caught. The black money which was earlier base of parallel economy, has now become part of formal economy,” he said. “Such an irreversible change is getting boost from Aadhaar. Aadhaar is such a power through which this government want to ensure rights of poor. It is also playing a big role in providing subsidised ration, scholarships, medicines, pensions and other government subsidies,” he said.

He said the day the country would adopt maximum transactions via digital addresses, “organised crime would come to an end to some extent”. Modi said “big transformations” do not come easily and for it “hauling up of the entire system was needed”. “We can increase our ease of doing business ranking from 142 to 100 only when we take initiatives for big transformation,” Modi said.