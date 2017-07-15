Aadhaar helps unite mentally challenged teenager with family

The 12-digit Aadhar number played an important role in uniting a mentally challenged teenager, who was missing from here since past two years, with his family. (PTI)

The 12-digit Aadhar number played an important role in uniting a mentally challenged teenager, who was missing from here since past two years, with his family. Narendra Chandel alias Monu (18) suffers from intellectual and developmental disabilities. Monu, who had reached Bengaluru, was today reunited with his family, Madhya Pradesh Social Justice Department’s joint director BC Jain told PTI. It was an emotional moment for the family after Monu arrived home after two years this morning from the Karnataka capital where he was living in a shelter home. “The shelter home recently took Monu and others staying there to a camp for making Aadhar card. During the scan of eyes and thumb, it was found that Monu’s Aadhar card has already been made,” Jain said. Based on information registered with the Aadhar card, the organisation contacted the district administration at Indore after which steps were taken to bring him back, said Jain. Though it is not clear as to how Monu reached Bengaluru, Jain said he possibly reached Bengaluru after boarding a train.