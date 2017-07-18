Aadhaar case: Supreme Court Constitution bench to hear challenges, including privacy

Aadhaar case: A Supreme Court bench is scheduled to hear challenges to the Aadhaar Act, 2016, today. This includes if Aadhaar violates the right of privacy and Centre’s decision to make the unique identity necessary to avail benefits of social welfare schemes.

Aadhaar case: A Supreme Court bench is scheduled to hear challenges to the Aadhaar Act, 2016, today. This includes if Aadhaar violates the right of privacy and Centre’s decision to make the unique identity necessary to avail benefits of social welfare schemes, as per Indian Express. Earlier, the bench comprising Chief Justice Of India (CJI) J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud fixed dates after Attorney General K K Venugopal and lawyer Shyam Divan mentioned the matter jointly.

A few days back, Justice J Chelameswar-led bench had suggested two sides to jointly request the CJI to take a call in the matter. It is the prerogative of the CJI to set up a Constitution bench. He was part of a bench which had in August 2015 referred a batch of appeals challenging the Aadhaar project to a Constitution bench.

It was felt that petitions raised vital questions of law. There had been a number of petitions challenging numerous aspects of the issue, the report added. There was also a plea questioning Centre’s decision to link PAN cards to Aadhaar. The top court upheld the linking while giving relief to those who had not subscribed to Aadhaar yet.

Those who oppose the project see it as an interference in rights to privacy and attempts to electronically track people. On a number of occasions, Centre insisted that the project was meant to curb black money in the country and ensure that benefits of the social welfare schemes reach the right beneficiaries.

The apex court refused to pass an interim order against the Government’s notification making Aadhaar compulsory to avail benefits of social welfare schemes on June 27. In 2015, it had asked the government not to make identity compulsory for availing benefits of social welfare schemes. The Aadhaar Act was promulgated at the time, Indian Express said.