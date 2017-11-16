Aadhaar cards enrolment at Maharashtra, Goa post offices from 2018

The residents of Maharashtra and Goa would be able to enrol for Aadhaar cards at over 1,200 post offices in the two states from next year, a senior official said today. (Image: IE)

The residents of Maharashtra and Goa would be able to enrol for Aadhaar cards at over 1,200 post offices in the two states from next year, a senior official said today. “Those who have not got Aadhaar cards, can now get their unique identity numbers, besides getting (their already issued Aadhaar cards) corrected or updated at our 1,293 post offices, out of the total 2,216, from the beginning of the new year,” Maharashtra and Goa circle’s Chief Post Master General H C Agrawal told PTI. The Department of Post had in June this year started an updation facility for Aadhaar at its 120 post offices across the Maharashtra and Goa circle.

“After starting the updation facility at our post offices in June, we are in the process of e-procurement through which necessary devices and equipment are being purchased and simultaneously our staff members are being trained (for issuing Aadhaar cards),” Agrawal said. Almost 4,000 staffers of the postal department are being trained to issue Aadhaar cards to the residents of the circle, he said. The staffers would issue the Aadhaar cards in addition to discharging their postal duties, Agrawal said.

The Maharashtra and Goa circle of the India Post has five regions, namely Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Pune and Goa. Since the Aadhaar card is mandatory for availing various government services, its generation at post offices, whose reach is undebatable, will definitely help the common man, Agrawal said.