Aadhaar card, welfare schemes linking: Supreme Court to set up Constitution bench to hear 22 petitions challenging Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will constitute a five-judge Constitution bench to hear more than 22 petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing various services and government welfare schemes. It said that the larger bench would commence hearing on these petitions in the last week of November. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Mishra decided to set up the Constitution bench after the government remained unwilling to extend the December 31 deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail benefits of various government schemes till March 31 next year. “We will argue the case,” the attorney-general said, adding that under no circumstances should status quo order on Aadhaar continue or any interim order be passed. The Centre also filed an affidavit that “neutralises every allegations raised against Aadhaar. We have filed over 100 orders/notifications to correct any glitches,” Venugopal said. Earlier, the Centre had extended the deadline for mandatory linking of the 12-digit biometric identification number to avail social welfare benefits to December 31, from the earlier September 30.

Last week, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that it planned to extend the deadline for the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with PAN, bank accounts, mobile phones and several welfare schemes to March 31, 2018 from the current December 31, 2017. Venugopal had told the court that the deadline extension from December-end this year till March 31, 2018 would apply only to those who do not have Aadhaar and are willing to enroll for it. However, the judges had asked the government to re-think on its proposal to make it voluntary for aadhaar holders and allowed the attorney-general to take instructions on the limited issue and apprise them on Monday.

The hearing also assumes importance even after a nine-judge Constitution bench had held that the right to privacy is a fundamental right under the Constitution. Several petitions have alleged that the Aadhaar scheme was violative of privacy rights. The petitions had challenged several aspects of the Aadhaar scheme, including the mandatory parting of biometric details like iris scans and fingerprints, thus alleging violation of the citizens’ right to privacy.

SC pulls up W Bengal government

Questioning how a state can challenge the mandate of Parliament, the Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the West Bengal government for challenging the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of various social welfare schemes. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that she respected the SC’s directive asking her to challenge the linking of Aadhaar in an individual capacity. “They have not rejected my petition,” she said.