Aadhaar Card regulation for ration on hold, mobile bike ambulances: Delhi Cabinet

The Delhi Cabinet today decided not to make Aadhaar card mandatory for the distribution of ration to city residents for some time and approved a pilot plan for launching a mobile bike ambulance scheme in the national capital. (IE)

The Delhi Cabinet today decided not to make Aadhaar card mandatory for the distribution of ration to city residents for some time and approved a pilot plan for launching a mobile bike ambulance scheme in the national capital. During a press conference held at his residence here, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the decision on the ration scheme was taken as many people were facing problems. “A few months back, a decision was taken by the Delhi Cabinet to stop stealing of ration, but what was implemented by the officials, apparently in some different form than what was decided by the Cabinet earlier,” he said. “So, we decided today to put on hold the old decision to allow the distribution of ration through Aadhaar card. Therefore, it will go back to the old system for some time now. Aadhaar card will not be mandatory,” Sisodia told reporters.

The Cabinet meeting, incidentally, was held at the chief minister’s residence, which was not attended by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, amid an ongoing row that he was allegedly assaulted by a few AAP MLAs. The deputy chief minister also said a direction has been sent to the chief secretary to bring a Cabinet note in a week, so that the ration doorstep delivery scheme can be implemented in the entire city in two to two-and-a-half months. As per the proposed scheme, ration will be delivered to people’s doorsteps in sacks. “One more long-standing decision that we approved today is, mobile bike ambulances for the city, which would be started on a pilot basis,” Sisodia said. Sixteen such bikes would be introduced on a pilot run in east Delhi.

“The scheme is essentially meant to provide medical assistant to people in those areas where streets are narrow, and thus four-wheeled ambulances cannot enter. “Each of these bikes would be equipped with a GPS, communication devices, possible medical kit, and the bike rider would be a paramedical staff,” he said.