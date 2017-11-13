Aadhaar card of differently-abled man despatched: Centre to High Court

The Government of India today told the Calcutta High Court that the Aadhaar card of a 27-year-old man suffering from cerebral palsy, who could not get the document made since April 2016, had been despatched.

The Government of India today told the Calcutta High Court that the Aadhaar card of a 27-year-old man suffering from cerebral palsy, who could not get the document made since April 2016, had been despatched. Joydeep Sen, the Centre’s counsel, informed the court that the card would reach the youth’s residence at Behala in the city within a few days. The counsel also informed Justice Debangshu Basak that Aadhaar officials had gone to the youth’s residence on Saturday and completed the formalities related to his retina scan and fingerprinting. The officials had gone to the youth’s residence after the judge had, on Friday, sought to know what steps the Centre was taking to ensure that the differently-abled man got his unique identification card made.

Sen submitted that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) authority had a dedicated grievance cell to deal with such cases and that any complaint received by it was redressed within four working days. The counsel claimed that the mother of the youth, who had filed the petition before the court, had never written to the UIDAI authorities after having failed to get his son’s Aadhaar card made and instead, approached the Kolkata Municipal Corporation authorities. The court’s direction had come on a petition by Nupur Moitra, mother of Sanat (27) who is suffering from acute cerebral palsy.

Moitra’s counsel Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee had told the court that Sanat had an 83-per cent disability and that he could neither sit or look straight nor stretch his fingers. Chatterjee had told the court that in April 2016, Sanat was taken to an Aadhaar enrolment camp, but the retina scan and fingerprinting could not be done owing to his physical disabilities. Since then, he was taken to several other Aadhaar camps, but every attempt to get the document made had failed, the lawyer had told the court.