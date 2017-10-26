Aadhaar card mobile number linking via eKYC: Facing problems? Government looks to ease your burden; see how

The DoT said that biometric authentication should be provided at the doorstep. (Reuters)

In a bid to smoothen the process of re-verification of mobile numbers using Aadhaar-based e-KYC, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked the operators to find new ways and methods including one-time password (OTP) based verification. According to reports, the customers were finding inconvenient to follow the process. The DoT has instructed the telecom operators to complete the process by February 6, 2018, according to The Indian Express.

As many as 50 crore mobile numbers have already been registered in the Aadhaar data base, the DoT data showed. Minister of State for Communications with independent charge Manoj Sinha said that the Aadhaar number system was designed to allow people to access critical government services and important information. He said as the mobile penetration is increasing and the subscribers need to be provided with the ease of linking of the Aadhaar number with the mobile number the report said.

Keeping the aged and disabled people in mind, the DoT also said that biometric authentication should be provided at the doorstep. “Some mobile subscribers, due to factors such as age, disability, and chronic illness are not able to visit the TSPs’ service points for biometric authentication. The TSPs should provide the facility for verification of residents at their doorstep,” the order noted.

Earlier, industry had backed the DoT’s move to re-verify the existing subscribers, but pointed out that the time frame was not enough. A representative of industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has welcomed the order and said it would take some to implement the directions. The representative said that the industry is closely working with the government to improve and enhance the convenience of the consumers.