Aadhaar card, Kerala Love Jihad, Article 35A Live: Top court asks Modi government to reply within 4 weeks

Aadhaar card, Kerala Love Jihad, Article 35A Live: At the Supreme Court, it will be a hectic day as the apex court is set to hear a raft of crucial cases. The Supreme Court will hear a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A. The petitions were filed by NGO on grounds that politically contentious Article 35A was illegally added to the Constitution of India as the Article was never proposed before the Parliament. The Top Court will hear West Bengal government’s plea challenging the Centre’s decision to link Aadhaar card to social welfare schemes. The petition, though, deals only with linkage of Aadhaar to welfare schemes. Advocate and Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee said the Bengal government has challenged the provision which says that without Aadhaar, the benefits of social welfare schemes would not be extended. Apart from these, the top court will also continue the hearing on Kerala ‘love jihad’ case. Earlier, the Kerala government had told the Apex Court that the state police is effectively investigating the alleged ‘love jihad’ case of the state and hence, there is no need for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe it. In an affidavit, the state government informed the Apex Court that the state police is competent enough to investigate such crimes.

11:40 AM: The petition, though, deals only with linkage of Aadhaar to welfare schemes.

11:37 AM: Advocate and Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee said the Bengal government has challenged the provision which says that without Aadhaar, the benefits of social welfare schemes would not be extended.

11:32 AM: Plea challenging linking Aadhar with mobile numbers: SC also sent notice to telecom companies

11:30 AM: Plea challenging linking Aadhar with mobile numbers: SC issues notice to Centre, asks it to file response within 4 weeks.

11:27 AM: Plea against linking Aadhaar card with mobile numbers: SC asks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to file the petition in individual capacity

11:25 AM: Plea against linking Aadhaar card with mobile numbers: West Bengal govt had filed plea challenging linking and will now amend it and re-file the same

11:23 AM: Plea against linking Aadhaar card with mobile numbers: Court observed how can a state challenge a law passed by the Centre.