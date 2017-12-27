Aadhaar card fiasco: At least 5,000 villagers in Neemuch have same birth date

Due to some technical glitch, all the Aadhaar cards hold their birthdates as January 1.

In a recent report, it has come to fore that at least 5000 people in five villages of Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district have the same birth date on their Aadhaar card. Due to some technical glitch, all the Aadhaar cards hold their birthdates as January 1. Now, this has cut them out of all the government’s welfare schemes which are linked to the unique identification number. Palsoda village resident, as well as the Sarpanch, has said that around 80% of the people in Palsoda, Devpura, Fatah Nagar, Jetpuria and Bhopalganj villages — having an approximate population of 7,000 — have the same date of birth on the cards. Hindustan Times reported a resident saying that since their document details are different from their Aadhaar card inputs, they are being denied provisions and benefits under the government’s welfare schemes as these are linked to the Aadhaar card.

According to reports, the glitch is created automatically when no birth date is mentioned on the Aadhaar application form. To get the error rectified, assistant manager, e-governance, Neemuch, Kamlesh Prajapati said that the villagers have to visit the monthly camp where it will take anything between two to seven days. But villagers were of the opinion that the task is an arduous one since the camp is crowded most of the time and their turn never comes.

As is known, Aadhaar has become an important identity proof with the Centre continuously stressing on linking phone numbers, insurance policy and even bank accounts to it. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had earlier said that Aadhaar data is completely safe and secure. Aadhaar number, it said, is not a secret number and it is to be shared with authorised agencies if one wishes to avail a certain service or benefit of government welfare schemes or other services.