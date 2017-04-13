A village in West Bengal with ‘Ram’ in every household – for over 500 years!

Unbelievable but it is true. There is a village in Paschim Sanabadh of Banukra district, West Bengal, where if you call the name ‘Ram’ out aloud, all the men in the village will respond (Representational Image)

Unbelievable but it is true. There is a village in Paschim Sanabadh of Banukra district, West Bengal, where if you call the name ‘Ram’ out aloud, all the men in the village will respond. According to Hindustan Times, a village almost 750 kms away from Ayodhya, has named every male born child Ram. The parents name the male child in a way that it carries the word ‘Ram’ somewhere or the other in it. The tradition has been in practice for last 500 years now. Even in these modern sometimes, the youngsters don’t shy away from keeping their name as Ram. With this practice being followed over years, the area is also come to be known as Rampara.

While talking to HT, Rammay Mukherjee said, “When our forefathers began to reside in the area they set up a temple of Ram who is our “kul davata”. We love him so much that we have made him a part of our name,”

Such is the love for Lord Ram, that they don’t bother about the politics or any controversy. “We are just not bothered about the swirl of politics and controversy. It’s our own identity and we do not want to break it,” said Ramcharan Mukherjee to HT.

Another noteworthy point about ‘Rampara’ is that it is surrounded by Muslim-dominated villages and they have all been living in true social harmony and all respect each other.

“It’s their tradition and we respect them for carrying it along. There is no instance of quarrels between us, forget fights,” said Anwar Sheikh, a resident of Badullara.

The area has carved out its own separate identity and there is no doubt they will be carrying that way going forward.