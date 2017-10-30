A terror free India? Here is what Rajnath Singh revealed is on PM Narendra Modi agenda

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said India will have to find a permanent solution for terrorism and militancy. “We (Narendra Modi government) have started working in that direction,” Singh said while addressing a gathering at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. (ANI images)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said India will have to find a permanent solution for terrorism and militancy. “We (Narendra Modi government) have started working in that direction,” Singh said while addressing a gathering at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. Singh said that the world is faced with many challenges pertaining to security which includes terrorism, cyber terrorism and radicalisation. Singh also slammed dreaded terrorist organisations like ISIS and Al-Qaeda for killing innocents. Singh sadi that threats to use nuclear weapons were being given out and there are cyber attacks and fake news. Singh also announced that Ministry of Home Affairs will provide an amount of Rs 5 crore to police academy’s welfare society.