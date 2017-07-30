A school in Chaka, Allahabad is making English lessons more exciting for students; here’s how

Under the Aao Angrezi Seekhein program started by the state government, spoken English classes are taken over the radio. (Representative image Reuters)

Learning in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Chaka, Allahabad district is done in a different way. English classes are not done at all the old way where a teacher drones on about a textbook lesson. Under the Aao Angrezi Seekhein program started by the state government, spoken English classes are taken over the radio. The program was inaugurated on July 17 in the presence of district officials and the local media.

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas has been choosen by Uttar Pradesh government to deliver the spoken-English classes on All India Radio among many other schools. The project is being run in association with the UNICEF. Indian Express reports, the lessons are to be held for sixth graders at an estimated 746 KGBVs and 47,400 upper primary schools across the state, every alternate day, for seven months, adding up to 100 radio lessons.

According to the Chaka Block Education Officer Mahendra Dutt Pandey, all this was done just to make the English learning experience more exciting and fun. Express quoted him saying, “English lessons taught from books are difficult for children to learn. But these oral lessons will make it easier and more interactive for them, especially because no one in the students’ homes or their surroundings converses in English. We were offered help by the UN and we took it.”