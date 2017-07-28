Former President A P J Abdul Kalam worked as much for farmers as he did for developing missiles for the defence forces, Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav said on his second death anniversary today.(Image: Reuters)

Former President A P J Abdul Kalam worked as much for farmers as he did for developing missiles for the defence forces, Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav said on his second death anniversary today. He was speaking at an event here organised the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in remembrance of the “Missile Man of India”. “As a scientist and as the head of the nation Kalam took care of the farmers as much as for developing missile for the defence forces,” Yadav, the Minister of State for Rural Development, said. BJYM president Poonam Mahajan, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, Minority Morcha national president Rashid Ansari among other party leaders attended the programme.

“Kalam used to say that people with high thinking utilise religion for befriending others but those with low thinking use religion for dispute and fight. We all should follow the path shown by him,” Tiwari said. Kalam, who is remembered as the “People’s President”, passed away on this day in 2015 after he collapsed during a lecture at the IIM Shillong. Born on October 15, 1931 at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, Kalam became the 11th President of India on July 25, 2002. His focus was on transforming India into a developed nation by 2020. Kalam was one of the most distinguished scientists of India with the unique honour of receiving honorary doctorates from 30 universities and institutions.

He has been awarded the coveted civilian awards – Padma Bhushan (1981) and Padma Vibhushan (1990) and the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna (1997). Kalam made significant contribution as project director to develop India’s first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III) which successfully injected the Rohini satellite in the near earth orbit in July 1980 and made India an exclusive member of ‘Space Club’.