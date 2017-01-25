Myanmar’s new fence at the border alerts Indian security, may obstruct free passage of locals and lead to armed conflicts

The India-Myanmar border is 1, 624 km long and tribes along the border often cross the border and travel upto 16 km without a visa. (IE)

Myanmar authorities have started building a fence along the border of India-Myanmar and it has alerted security establishment in New Delhi, Indian Express reported. Myanmar officials have clarified that this fence does not defy the agreements with India on building fence. The fence is being laid between the border posts 145 and 146. Security officials at the border asked the Union Home Ministry to order a survey of the frontier on the Indian side. The ministry has begun measuring the border to make sure it doesn’t fall on the Indian side.

But locals have reportedly told officials that the movement of their relatives and lives across the border will be restricted if the fencing is allowed. Intelligence agencies have also cautioned the ministry that fencing may lead to armed conflicts. An official from the ministry said, “We cannot stop them from constructing fences on their side but due to local problems, we are conducting a survey along the border areas.”

The India-Myanmar border is 1, 624 km long and tribes along the border often cross the border and travel upto 16 km without a visa. Locals have often opposed to a border fence. But, militants have been able to use such a porous border to their benefit. The alarm bells have rung this time because of a surgical strike conducted inside Myanmar in 2015 had allegedly killed 35 militants, according to reports. The strike was called after National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) killed 18 soldiers.