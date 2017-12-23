A lesson from Gujarat election? BJP to compensate Maharashtra farmers losing cotton to Pink bollworm

The announcement of the financial assistance to Maharashtra farmers came two days after the BJP lost considerable ground in the Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat.

The recent results of the Gujarat assembly elections may have given the power back in the hands of Bharatiya Janata Party but it lost as many as 14 seats in the rural parts of the state. To compensate for the loss and to have a deeper connection with the farmers, the government in Maharashtra is in overdrive to pacify farmers cultivating the cash crop in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. The setback was seen in the cotton-growing areas of Gujarat where the BJP lost 14 seats. In 2012, the BJP had won 77 seats in the rural areas. This time the tally was reduced to 63. The government of Maharashtra has decided to provide aid to the farmers who have suffered the loss to their cotton crop with the infestation with a pest known as pink bollworm.

The decision has come with more than 18 months to spare for the Assembly elections. The financial assistance to the farmers is seen as a measure to have a deeper connect with people in the region and to avoid the similar result it had in Gujarat. More than 50 MLAs from Bharatiya Janata Party come from these two largely agriculture-driven economy regions.

As of now Maharashtra’s relief and rehabilitation department is carrying out the survey and taking a note of the situation which has destroyed the cotton crop. Maharashtra’s Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar on December 22 said that compensation for non-irrigated land would be Rs 30,800 per hectare, and Rs 6,800 to Rs 37,500 per hectare depending on the extent of damage per hectare for irrigated land. He also said that farmers with two-hectares of land would be eligible.

The announcement of the financial assistance to Maharashtra farmers came two days after the BJP lost considerable ground in the Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat, which predominantly grows cotton and groundnut. There are about 13.6 million farmers in Maharashtra and nearly 4.5 million cultivate cotton. In addition to crop insurance and assistance, farmers will also receive compensation from seed companies. Shiv Sena has been condemning the party for not taking a note of the farmers’ and failing to implement loan waiver.

Meanwhile, on December 21, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary termed the Bharatiya Janata Party as “a party of capitalists”. He also alleged that it was ignoring farmers’ concerns. The recently held assembly elections in Gujarat and its results have made it clear the BJP’s indifference towards the rural voters, Chaudhary said. “Unlike the BJP, which is a party of capitalists, RLD is a party of farmers,” Chaudhary said. “The development of this country depends upon the well-being of the agriculture sector. The exorbitant rise of power tariff for rural areas stands testimony to the fact that the Uttar Pradesh government is overlooking farmers’ interest,” Chaudhary said while addressing workers meet.