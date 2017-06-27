A Football Academy would be established in Sairang, says Vijay Goel

On a two-day visit to Mizoram, Sports Minister Vijay Goel today announced that a Football Academy would be established within the premises of Mizoram Football Academy at Sairang.

On a two-day visit to Mizoram, Sports Minister Vijay Goel today announced that a Football Academy would be established within the premises of Mizoram Football Academy at Sairang. Goel inspected various sports facilities and participated in programs promoting sports and youth development activities. He was received by honorable CM Shri Lal Thanhawla and the volunteers from the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan. “Mizoram has always given us the best Footballers and is one of the leading Indian states promoting football, I am delighted to be here,” Goel said.

“A Football Academy would be established within the premises of Mizoram Football Academy at Sairang,” he added. Talking about the need to build up a sports culture, he said, “The state government’s support towards football is yielding results; 8 players in the Under 23 National side is a testament of the states sports culture.” Goel visited the Sihmui Cricket Stadium which is as big as the MCG stadium. After an inspection of the facilities, Goel talked with the officials managing the stadium and suggested ways to maximise utilization of the stadium.

In his address to the students of NYKS, NSS, NCC and SAI trainees, Goel urged them to utilize their knowledge and skills for New India and an overall nation building. On the second day of his visit, Goel was the chief guest in an event organized by Mission 11 Million; a legacy campaign of FIFA which targets to introduce 11 million children to football and active sports.