A father buys a dress for her daughter after two years – the story will bring tears in your eyes!

While it’s needless to say that upto what extent a parent goes to make its children happy, there are stories which bring tear into your eyes. Story of MD Kawsar Hossain, a father who lost his hand in a tragic incident, and was forced to beg to feed his family, is going viral on social media. Hossain’s story, reported by multimedia journalist GMB Akash, tells how father manages to buy a dress for her daughter after two years. In heart-wrenching tale, the man narrates his experience of buying his daughter the dress. “While I handed sixty pieces of five taka note to the seller, he yelled at me by asking if I am a beggar.” Watching her father disrespected, the daughter starts crying. “My daughter held my hand and cried to leave the shop by saying that she did not want to buy any dress. I wept (sic) off her tears with one hand. Yes, I am a beggar,” he says in the post. Mr Hossain explains that he lost his arm in an accident. “Ten years ago I had never thought in my nightmares that I have to live by begging from people,” he says, adding that his daughter Sumaiya feeds him every day “by saying she knows how difficult it is to do all work with one hand.”

The man further tells how he managed a ‘day’s leave’ from work to make his daughter happy. “After two years my daughter is wearing a new dress, that’s why today I brought her with me to play for some time. May be I will not be able to earn anything today, but I wanted to roam around with my little girl,” he says. He even borrowed a mobile phone from his neighbour to click some picture of his daughter. “I secretly borrowed this mobile phone from my neighbor without informing my wife. My daughter has no picture and I want to make this day memorable for her. When one day I will have a phone I will take a lot of pictures of my children,” Hossain says.