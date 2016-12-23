A dead party leaves behind a poignant woman’s tale; battled LK Advani, but supports Narendra Modi

“I left politics long ago. But I support Prime Minister Narendra Modi,”said Jaya Bala Carunia, the founder-president of ABJVP. (IE Image)

Shocking reports have emerged after the Election Commission ‘delisted’ over 200 political parties in the country citing none of these parties had contested any assembly or general election from 2005 to 2015. According to report, the Commission is also likely to send the list of these delisted parties to Income Tax authorities asking them to look into the finances of these parties suspecting these could have been used for converting black money into white. According to The Indian Express report, the faces behind these parties have revealed interesting details about the loopholes in the mechanism. These details are key to our understanding of how political party funding method works in the largest democracy in the world. There are over 1780 registered but unrecognised political parties in the country. Besides, there are seven national parties — BJP, Congress, BSP, TMC, CPI, CMI-M and NCP — and 58 state parties.

But not every party or the face behind it is wrong. A poignant story of a 70-year-old woman will make you feel that politics in India is about struggle, ideology not the money making tool. Akhil Bhartiya Janata Vikas Party (ABJVP), registered address of which is flat number 21 D, in the DDA colony of Everest Apartments in South Delhi’s Kalkaji Extension. Jaya Bala Carunia, the founder-president of ABJVP, still lives there. Carunia claimed that she formed the party in 1993 after I got around 2,000 votes standing against L K Advani in New Delhi. I funded it with my own money,” she claims.

Carunia says her rollercoaster political ride began in 1991 with the “defeat to Advani”. After forming the party, says Corunia, she fought D P Yadav during the UP strongman’s heydays in his backyard in Sambhal. ”I stayed there for a year in 1995 and sold one of my three flats to build a bridge for the villagers in Dagroli, around 25 km from Gajrola. Then, I contested against Yadav in 1996. I got 25,000 votes. The villagers loved me,” Before that, Carunia says, she had fought an “MLA election” in Tughlakabad when BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri was in fray. Carunia says her performance in Sambhal got her noticed in the power circles of Delhi. Shen joined BJP in 1997 and subsequently shut down ABJVP. According the report, there is a framed photograph of a young Carunia with Advani on one wall of her home. On the wall opposite is a frame of her with former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee. According to Carunia, the BJP made her a key member of its women’s wing, Akhil Bhartiya Mahila Morcha, and also head the party’s Christian cell in Delhi.

Above the front door of her flat hangs the BJP’s lotus symbol.“I left politics long ago. But I support Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she said.

Carunia says the Election Commission kept sending her letters every year even after she had folded up her party. “I sent a letter to them informing that my party was winding up. But every year, they kept sending letters. Finally, I stopped keeping track,” she says.