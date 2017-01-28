Day after vandalising Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ sets, Karni Sena lists two demands

Can Sanjay Leela Bhansali go to Germany and make a film against Hitler, asks Lokendra Singh Kalvi, founder of Rajput Karni Sena.

A day after physically assaulting crew members of ‘Padmavati’, including it’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and also vandalising sets in Jaipur, the Shree Rajput Karni Sena has demanded an apology from the makers of the film. Listing two demands, the group has not only asked the filmmakers to apologise to the community, but also a written assurance on the issue, a ‘Times Now’ report has said.

After the issue came to light yesterday, several filmmakers have come in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Speaking on the issue, Shyam Benegal has said that any kind of violence should be condemned. People have different kinds of views in the history, therefore law should not be taken into hands by anybody, he added.

Expressing his disgust on the issue, another filmmaker Vikram Bhatt said that filmmakers and artists are always scared of being attacked, as there is no protection for them. Wondering as to what could be the solution in these kinds of attacks, Vikram Bhatt also said that the entire film community is by the side of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

A little-known group, Shree Rajput Karni Sena had stopped the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film by attacking the set at Jaigarh Fort in the Rajasthan capital yesterday. On social medi platforms, video of the crime is also going viral.

(With inputs from ANI)