A day after GST rollout, Congress VP Rahul Gandhi returns to India

After spending around a fortnight in Italy, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi returned to India on Saturday, a day after the much talked about the launch of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in a special midnight session in parliament on June 30. The Congress scion on June 13 announced that he will be visiting his grandmother and family in Italy, on Twitter. However, after weeks of it, Rahul Gandhi has returned to India, reports news agency ANI. The reports came soon after the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan took a jibe at Gandhi saying that the former would be blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over all his developments even while sitting in Italy. The union minister was addressing a gathering in Delhi on the day. While speaking, Pradhan targeted Gandhi and said that one of his close companions (Rahul Gandhi) has gone to Italy for a holiday to visit his grandmother and added that he guesses even from there he would be blaming the Modi government for all the developments that it has done so far. Rahul Gandhi has not announced his return to the country yet.

Though Rahul Gandhi was away from the country when it witnessed the historic event of GST rollout, he continued to comment on it through Twitter. On the day the special midnight session, He kept tweeting about it with #GSTTamasha. Though he said that the GST reform holds great potential, he added that it is being executed by an incompetent and insensitive government. “A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle. India deserves a #GST rollout that does not put crores of its ordinary citizens, small businesses & traders through tremendous pain &anxiety. Unlike demonetisation, GST is a reform that @INCIndia has championed & backed from the beginning. But like demonetisation,GST is being executed by an incompetent&insensitive Govt w/o planning foresight &institutional readiness” said Rahul Gandhi in a series of tweets.