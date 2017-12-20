A cockroach found in meal served at Air India’s Delhi airport lounge, and then this happened

Believe it or not but it’s true! (Photo from Twitter)

Believe it or not but it’s true that cockroach was found in a meal served at Air India’s Delhi airport lounge. Reacting to the development, Air India Spokesperson GP Rao said, “The caterer has been informed to take necessary steps so the same is not repeated.” A passenger on Wednesday took to Twitter to complain about a cockroach on a food plate at Air India’s lounge for premium passengers at the Delhi airport. “Dear @airindiain cockroaches on food plates at your Delhi Lounge for business and first class passengers. Disgusting,” Harinder Baweja tweeted along with a picture of a cockroach on her plate.

The airline apologised for the incident on the micro-blogging site and said the catering services provider had been asked to take corrective measures. “We are sorry to hear this, Ms Harinder…We have alerted the agency managing lounge at T3 (Terminal 3). Necessary corrective measures are being taken immediately. We deeply apologise for this incident,” it responded in a series of tweets.

Complainant’s tweet:-

Dear @airindiain cockroaches on food plates at your Delhi Lounge for biz and first class passengers. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/LEy9GtrgTY — Harinder Baweja (@shammybaweja) December 20, 2017

Air India’s reply:-

An airline source said that Air India subsidiary Hotel Corporation of India, which manages Centaur group of hotels, provides catering services at its lounge.